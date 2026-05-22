Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank attend key event just days before royal wedding

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, made their first joint appearance after announcing their third surprise pregnancy.
This week, the Princess of York and her life partner attended a private dinner hosted by Discovery Dunes, as they departed the exclusive Oswald’s members' club in Mayfair.
Apart from Eugenie and Jack, director Guy Ritchie, his wife Jacqui Ainsley, and former England cricket star Freddie Flintoff also attended the event.
The royal couple, whose joyful family update was celebrated by King Charles earlier this month, joined the high-profile dinner due to Brooksbank, as he holds a position in marketing and sales at Discovery Land Company, which is described as Dubai’s inaugural private members-only golf residential community designed for families.
This update came a few days before Princess Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, made their first appearance at Princess Anne’s son’s wedding, since their disgraced parents’ alleged controversies involving late sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.
Peter Phillips and his fiancée, Harriet Sperling, invited the York sisters, excluding their parents, Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.
The royal wedding will take place on June 6th at All Saints’ Church in the Cotswolds village of Kemble, Cirencester, England.