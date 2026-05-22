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Princess Anne channels her younger years as she kicks off Greece trip with key meeting

Her Royal Highness begins her three-day official trip to Greece on Friday and will conclude on Sunday

Princess Anne channels her younger years as she kicks off Greece trip with key meeting
Princess Anne channels her younger years as she kicks off Greece trip with key meeting  

Princess Anne has revived old sweet memories as she finally begins her three-day trip to Greece with a key meeting.

The Princess Royal represented the British monarchy as she travelled overseas alongside her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, a few days before their only son, Peter Philips's lavish wedding. 

Anne, 75, kicked off her royal trip by meeting Greece's President Konstantinos Tasoulas at the Presidential Mansion in Athens.

During her trip, she will commemorate the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Crete during World War II.

The senior member of the British Royal Family channelled her younger years on the first day of her trip, as she was wearing a Gold Ribbon Brooch, which she initially wore in February 1969.

In her early twenties, Her Royal Highness attended a meeting with Apollo 8 commander and NASA astronaut Colonel Frank Borman at Buckingham Palace, alongside late Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, and Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, who was six at the time.

P.C. Getty Images
P.C. Getty Images 

Shortly after her meeting with the Greek President, King Charles III's office released exclusive clicks of her younger sister, as he hailed the historic moment.

"This morning, The Princess Royal had an audience with The President of Greece, Konstantinos Tasoulas, in Athens," Buckingham Palace noted.

The statement continued, "Her Royal Highness, accompanied by Sir Tim Laurence, is in Greece to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Crete."

Princess Anne begins her three-day trip to Greece with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, on Friday, May 22nd, and will conclude on Sunday, May 24th. 

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