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Inside Andrew, Sarah Ferguson’s new plan to ‘reintegrate’ back into Royal fold

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew believe their new plan could help restore their place within royal circles

Inside Andrew, Sarah Ferguson’s new plan to ‘reintegrate’ back into Royal fold
Inside Andrew, Sarah Ferguson’s new plan to ‘reintegrate’ back into Royal fold

Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson reportedly considered the arrival of Princess Eugenie’s third child could help improve their standing within the royal family.

As per Radar online, a source revealed that the former Duke and Duchess of York are reportedly hoping that their grandchild could make their return possible in the Royal Family, despite claims their hopes are “delusional” amid ongoing fallout linked to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

One insider told the outlet, "Andrew and Sarah are looking at Eugenie's pregnancy as far more than simply another happy family milestone.”

Inside Andrew, Sarah Ferguson’s new plan to ‘reintegrate’ back into Royal fold

The tipster added, “They see it as a rare opportunity to slowly reintegrate themselves into the wider royal fold through private family occasions, christenings, birthday celebrations, and gatherings centered around the children.”

“In their minds, the arrival of another grandchild creates a warmer and more emotionally sympathetic narrative around the York family at a time when they desperately need one," the source mentioned.

An insider said there is a belief that public affection for royal babies and children could soften attitudes and help improve their standing with the Royal Family over time.

Sharing about Fergie’s hopes, the insider noted, “Sarah especially feels that focusing on family, grandchildren, and motherhood presents a gentler image of the Yorks than the scandals and controversies that have dominated headlines for years."

However, many consider they are just fooling themselves as they “are totally delusional if they believe a new baby somehow changes the institutional damage that has already been done.”

They added, "Of course everyone is genuinely happy for Eugenie on a personal level, but there is a huge difference between celebrating a child's arrival and restoring trust in Andrew.”

An insider said the Palace has long tried to distance the monarchy from the fallout around Andrew, and that a new royal grandchild does not change the situation.

Some believe Andrew and Ferguson are viewing family milestones as potential turning points, but senior royals still see the reputational issues as serious and unresolved.

It is reported that Ferguson believes the family’s growth could help restore her place within royal circles.

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