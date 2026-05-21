'Survivor 50' host Jeff Probst faces retirement calls after accidentally spoiling finale

Jeff Probst made a huge mistake during the finale of Survivor 50, prompting intense backlash.
On Wednesday night's finale, Jeff accidentally revealed the winner and loser of the Survivor's fire-making competition, which determines who makes it to the final three, before the segment aired.
During the episode, Aubry Bracco won the final immunity challenge of the season and chose to send Rizo Velovic and Jonathan Young to the fire-making competition.
After CBS aired footage of her announcing her decision, the episode cut to Jeff onstage in front of a live studio audience in LA, where he was mistakenly prompted by production staff to bring out the loser, Rizo, without the fans having the chance to watch the competition.
As Jeff announced that Rizo Velovic was the last member of the Season 50 jury, he was met with a confused reaction from the audience, as Cirie Fields, a contestant on the jury, informed Jeff of the mistake and the episode was cut to commercial.
Internet reacts to 'Survivor 50' finale spoiler
The internet, ever the unforgiving, called out the host for his mistake during live television, as one user on X penned, "Jeff Probst spoiled the finale and now the internet is divided between laughing and calling for his retirement. the fire making spoiler was a bold move for live TV."
"It's time to retire Jeff Probst," another user added.
Another angry viewer wrote, "@CBS @JeffProbst @survivorcbs Jeff Probst has to go. He totally screwed up the finale of season 50. And then he made a joke of his failure. Get a new host, Jeff is now a punchline. He needs to exit."
While the initial reaction was anger and frustration, several users and fans came out in support for Jeff, sharing how "Jeff is only human" and that the accident required more compassion.
Following the blunder, in the studio the confused host asked the audience what just happened.
When he returned after the break, the audience showed their appreciation, yelling, "We love you, Jeff!, to which he responded, "I love live television."
Joking about the mishap, he said, "We were supposed to show you fire-making, and then have the loser of fire-making, Rizo, come out and talk about how charming he is, and if how he had practiced fire-making, maybe he would have won. Instead, we did a ‘Survivor’ twist. It's the last twist of the season. Now, we're gonna watch Rizo lose."
Notably, the finale ended with Aubry Bracco winning the $2 million grand prize and a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser in an 8-3-0 jury vote.