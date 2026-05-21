Quinta Brunson to star as 'Betty Boop' in new film with creator's grandson involved

Quinta Brunson is set to star as Betty Boop, in what the netizens are calling the "perfect casting", in a new feature film.
The Abbott Elementary creator will develop and star as Betty Boop in a feature film adaptation of the nearly century-old animated icon.
As reported by Variety, Brunson's company, Fifth Chance Productions, has partnered with Mark Fleischer, grandson of Bett Boop creator Max Fleisher, and Fleischer Studios on the project.
The film will follow the origin and evolution of Betty Boop through the perspective of her creator, Max Fleischer, highlighting the relationship between the artist and his creation as he navigates the creative and commercial pressures of building one of the world's first animated icons.
In a statement, Brunson said, "Betty Boop is one of our nation's most beloved cartoon characters, yet somehow still remains pleasantly niche."
"She has had a quiet but undeniable impact on culture for nearly a century. After Erin [Wehrenberg] and I met with Mark and learned more about his grandfather's creation of Betty, I realized there was a much deeper story to tell. One that could be explored in a way that feels refreshing, subversive, and timeless, much like Betty herself."
Moreover, Mark Fleischer added, "When Quinta first approached me with the unique concept of a movie about the relationship of my grandfather, Max Fleischer, and his creation, Betty Boop, I was breathtaken."
"Quinta so embodies Betty’s love of life, intelligence, humor, sassiness and compassion that the relationship between her as Betty and Max burst into life at its mere mention," he shared.
Created by Max Fleischer in 1930, Betty Boop appeared in more than 100 cartoons during her original run, evolving from a poodle-like nightclub singer to a jazz icon.