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  • By Sidra Khan
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Jessie Buckley dedicates Best Actress Oscar for 'Hamnet' to 'incredible' mums on Mother's Day

Jessie Buckley wins her first ever Oscar Award for Best Actress in historical drama film 'Hamnet'

  • By Sidra Khan
Jessie Buckley dedicates Best Actress Oscar for Hamnet to incredible mums on Mothers Day
Jessie Buckley dedicates Best Actress Oscar for 'Hamnet' to 'incredible' mums on Mother's Day

Jessie Buckley's first-ever Oscars win is dedicated to every beloved mother.

At the 98th Academy Awards held on Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the 36-year-old Irish actress and singer bagged her first Best Actress Oscar for portraying Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet.

The awards gala coincided with the 2026 Mothering Sunday, also called Mother's Day, promoting the beautiful actress to dedicate her triumphant victory to all the mums out there.

"It’s Mother’s Day in the UK today, so I would like to dedicate this to the beautiful chaos of a mother’s heart,” she sweetly stated.

The Bride! star continued, "Thank you to the incredible women that I stand beside. I’m inspired by your art and your hearts and I want to work with every single one of you."


On the stage, Buckley also gave a loving shout-out to her parents and her husband, Freddie Sorensen.

“Fred, I love you man. You’re the most incredible dad and I want to have 20,000 more babies with you," she joyfully said.

The actress also mentioned her daughter in the victory speech, noting, "And Isla, my little girl who is eight months who is absolutely no idea what's going on and is probably dreaming of milk, but this is kind of a big deal, and I love you and I love being your mom and I can't wait to discover life beside you."

About Hamnet:

Hamnet is a 2025 historical drama film directed by Chloé Zhao and stars Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Emily Watson and Joe Alwyn.

The movie shows the family life of the legendary English poet and playwright William Shakespeare and his wife Anne Hathaway, as they cope with the death of their 11-year-old son Hamnet.

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