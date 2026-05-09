‘Deadliest Catch’ S22 opens with emotional tribute to Todd Meadows after his death

Todd Meadows is being remembered by Deadliest Catch following his death.
On Friday, May 8, the American reality TV series aired its 22nd season that began with an emotional tribute to Meadows, more than two months after his tragic demise while filming for the show.
The 25-year-old star of the hit show passed away on February 25 after falling into freezing water inside a crab trap after going overboard into the frigid ocean while inside a 900-pound pot.
As Deadliest Catch kicked off its first episode, Todd was seen telling the cameras, “It’s been one of my dreams and goals to make it up here. I’ve been to Alaska before, but never to fish, just to vacation and hang out with family. Everything up here that I’ve experienced so far is just so much bigger. Everything’s scaled up. It smells different, feels different.”
While acknowledging that “there’s a lot of risk” in crab fishing, Meadows said, I just want my kids to know that I want them to work towards your dreams and goals, don’t let anything slow you down. It’s going to be fun. I’m just fortunate that I fell in love with it.”
The segment concluded with a photo of Meadows with an emotional tribute that read, “In Memory of Todd Meadows 2000-2026.”
Todd Meadows’ cause of death was drowning with probable hypothermia and submersion of body in cold water.
Deadliest Catch Season 22 is set to air episode 2 and 3 on May 15 and 22, 2026.