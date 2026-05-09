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Katy Perry locked in to headline FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony

The ‘143’ singer expresses her excitement as she announces being confirmed to perform at 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony

Katy Perry locked in to headline FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony
Katy Perry locked in to headline FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony

With Shakira’s powerful song and Katy Perry’s electrifying performance, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to become a thrilling spectacle.

The Harleys in Hawaii hitmaker took to Instagram on Friday, May 8, to share an exciting update with fans, revealing that she has been locked in to perform at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony.

In the post, the American singer also expressed her excitement for the upcoming performance and shared that she will take the stage in Los Angeles on June 12, 2026.

“Kicking my feet because I’m performing at the @fifaworldcup 2026 Opening Ceremony in Los Angeles on June 12th! Stay tuned for more info - don’t let this be #TheOneThatGotAway,” she wrote.

Perry’s thrilling announcement immediately sparked a frenzy among fans, who flooded the comments expressing their excitement.

“now the World Cup has become interesting,” stated a first, while a second commented, “FIFA World Cup, are you ready to roar?”

One more expressed, “From now on we love football.”

When and where will Katy Perry perform for 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Katy Perry is set to perform at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on June 12, 2026, before the US takes on Paraguay in one of the opening games of the tournament.

Who else will perform at 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony?

Besides Katy Perry, the 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony will feature performances by Future, Lisa, Tyla, Anitta, Rema, and DJ Sanjoy.

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