Olivia Culpo announces second pregnancy with husband Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are set to welcome a new member into their family.
The Swing of Things actress took to Instagram on Friday, May 8, to share a joint post with her husband as they announced a joyful news, melting fans’ hearts.
“Best birthday gift. Baby #2 coming soon,” she captioned.
Accompanying the heartfelt announcement was a carousel of beautiful snaps from the couple’s pregnancy photo shoot, showing them on a white picnic blanket in a golden grassy field, sharing a loving kiss as the sun set behind them.
For the special photo shoot, Culpo and her NFL star husband opted for a white theme, as they and their adorable daughter, Colette Annalist McCaffrey, stunned in white ensembles.
The carousel also included snaps of the sonogram, the couple’s adorable pet dog, a picnic basket full of apples, and Culpo exuding pregnancy glow.
Fans’ reactions:
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s heartfelt announcement sent fans swooning as they showered the couple with warm wishes.
“Congratulations to you all! Love Collette with Oliver looking at you both,” penned a first.
Another gushed, “Ahhhhh sooo exciting! Congratulations.”
“Congratulations!!! Colette’s new bestie is coming!!” a third added.
About Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey:
Olivia Culpo began dating American professional football running back Christian McCaffrey in 2019 and the couple announced their engagement in April 2023, and got married a year later in June 2024.
On July 13, 2025, they welcomed their first and only child, daughter Colette Annalise McCaffrey.