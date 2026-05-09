News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Olivia Culpo announces second pregnancy with husband Christian McCaffrey

‘The Swing of Things’ actress shares adorable post to announce she is expecting second baby with her husband Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo announces second pregnancy with husband Christian McCaffrey
Olivia Culpo announces second pregnancy with husband Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are set to welcome a new member into their family.

The Swing of Things actress took to Instagram on Friday, May 8, to share a joint post with her husband as they announced a joyful news, melting fans’ hearts.

“Best birthday gift. Baby #2 coming soon,” she captioned.

Accompanying the heartfelt announcement was a carousel of beautiful snaps from the couple’s pregnancy photo shoot, showing them on a white picnic blanket in a golden grassy field, sharing a loving kiss as the sun set behind them.

For the special photo shoot, Culpo and her NFL star husband opted for a white theme, as they and their adorable daughter, Colette Annalist McCaffrey, stunned in white ensembles.

The carousel also included snaps of the sonogram, the couple’s adorable pet dog, a picnic basket full of apples, and Culpo exuding pregnancy glow.

Fans’ reactions:

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s heartfelt announcement sent fans swooning as they showered the couple with warm wishes.

“Congratulations to you all! Love Collette with Oliver looking at you both,” penned a first.

Another gushed, “Ahhhhh sooo exciting! Congratulations.”

“Congratulations!!! Colette’s new bestie is coming!!” a third added.

About Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey:

Olivia Culpo began dating American professional football running back Christian McCaffrey in 2019 and the couple announced their engagement in April 2023, and got married a year later in June 2024.

On July 13, 2025, they welcomed their first and only child, daughter Colette Annalise McCaffrey.

Justin Baldoni starts new chapter in life after Blake Lively settlement
Justin Baldoni starts new chapter in life after Blake Lively settlement
Ana de Armas pens special note as Tom Cruise new film update disappoints fans
Ana de Armas pens special note as Tom Cruise new film update disappoints fans
Shakira announces World Cup Edition for North America leg of LMYNL Tour
Shakira announces World Cup Edition for North America leg of LMYNL Tour
Leonardo DiCaprio reflects on David Attenborough's legacy as storyteller turns 100
Leonardo DiCaprio reflects on David Attenborough's legacy as storyteller turns 100
Ariana Grande announces release date for new single ‘Hate That I Made You Love Me’
Ariana Grande announces release date for new single ‘Hate That I Made You Love Me’
Billie Eilish hits back as 'meat' statement triggers online backlash: 'Inherently wrong'
Billie Eilish hits back as 'meat' statement triggers online backlash: 'Inherently wrong'
Jake Anderson calls it quits on 13-year marriage to wife Jenna Anderson
Jake Anderson calls it quits on 13-year marriage to wife Jenna Anderson
Stephen Colbert plans emotional farewell with surprise reunion on 'The Late Show'
Stephen Colbert plans emotional farewell with surprise reunion on 'The Late Show'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce bring their romance to Sadie Sink’s ‘Romeo & Juliet’
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce bring their romance to Sadie Sink’s ‘Romeo & Juliet’
Joni Lamb’s shocking death sparks explosive calls to investigate her second husband
Joni Lamb’s shocking death sparks explosive calls to investigate her second husband
Zoë Kravitz explodes at hulu over 'tacky' Harry Styles move to push cancelled show
Zoë Kravitz explodes at hulu over 'tacky' Harry Styles move to push cancelled show
Henry Cavill's ‘Highlander’ reboot triggers outrage
Henry Cavill's ‘Highlander’ reboot triggers outrage

Popular News

Aliens are fallen angels? GOP congresswoman sparks debate after UFO files release

Aliens are fallen angels? GOP congresswoman sparks debate after UFO files release
47 minutes ago
Ana de Armas pens special note as Tom Cruise new film update disappoints fans

Ana de Armas pens special note as Tom Cruise new film update disappoints fans
9 hours ago
Shakira announces World Cup Edition for North America leg of LMYNL Tour

Shakira announces World Cup Edition for North America leg of LMYNL Tour
10 hours ago