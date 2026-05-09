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FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening: Rema, Tyla confirmed as headliners with Katy Perry and Lisa

The highly anticipated opening ceremony is set to take place in June this year

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening: Rema, Tyla confirmed as headliners with Katy Perry and Lisa
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening: Rema, Tyla confirmed as headliners with Katy Perry and Lisa

After Shakira dropped a new FIFA anthem, Dai Dai, fans are delighted with the new headliners for the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.

On Saturday, May 9th, FIFA organizers confirmed that Rema and Tyla will be joining Katy Perry and BLACKPINK's Lisa as headliners for the grand opening ceremony, set to take place in Los Angeles. 

The Nigerian singer and South African singing sensation will perform alongside American rapper Future and Brazilian singer Anitta at the Los Angeles stadium in June of this year.

Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream, William Prince, Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Angeles Azules, and Mana will also be headlining the grand ceremony.

Notably, Mexico will host its event on June 11th, 2026, while Toronto and Los Angeles will stage theirs on June 12th.

According to the global football body, the Los Angeles ceremony is to begin 90 minutes before kickoff, with pre-match entertainment planned for fans.

What is FIFA? 

FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) is the worldwide governing body for association football, beach soccer, and futsal.

Founded in 1904 and based in Zurich, Switzerland, it oversees 211 national associations, sets the rules of the game, and organises major international tournaments, most notably the FIFA World Cup.  

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