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Justin Baldoni starts new chapter in life after Blake Lively settlement

Justin Baldoni is embracing ‘fresh start’ after Blake Lively settlement

Justin Baldoni starts new chapter in life after Blake Lively settlement
Justin Baldoni starts new chapter in life after Blake Lively settlement

After months of legal turmoil and intense public scrutiny surrounding his dispute with Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni is embracing a quieter chapter in Nashville.

According to PEOPLE, an insider shared that the Five Feet Apart star has spent recent months creating a more peaceful life in Nashville with wife Emily Baldoni, whom he Married since 2013 and share two children, 10-year-old Maiya Grace and 8-year-old Maxwell Roland-Samuel.

"It's obviously been an incredibly difficult time for the whole family, but Nashville has given them a fresh start,” the source added.

“Justin and Emily are both incredibly resilient and grounded,” the insider shared, adding, “Justin's not someone who sits around dwelling on the past and feeling sorry for himself.”

“Right now, their focus is really on family and moving forward," the insider continued.

In a joint statement released on Monday, May 4, legal representatives for Baldoni and Lively revealed that a resolution had been reached prior to the New York trial slated for May 18.

Justin Baldoni starts new chapter in life after Blake Lively settlement

Both parties later touted the agreement as a win after months of legal wrangling.

Notably, Lively first filed a sexual-harassment complaint in December 2024 against Baldoni and his company Wayfarer Studios, alleging misconduct and a smear campaign connected to their 2024 Colleen Hoover adaptation It Ends with Us.

However, Baldoni denied the allegations.

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