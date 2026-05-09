Rihanna gives emotional nod to kids with shocking new tattoo

Rihanna has unveiled a bold new leg tattoo featuring a scribbled design created by her children, offering a personal glimpse into the artwork of her “babies” in a heartfelt new reveal.
The Diamonds singer, known for her extensive tattoo collection, has added a new meaningful piece created by celebrity tattoo artist Keith McCurdy, also known as “Bang Bang.”
In an Instagram post shared on Friday, May 8, Bang Bang included photos and videos giving a close-up look at 38-year-old Rihanna's new body art, which was "designed by her babies" in reference to her children.
The tattoo is a direct recreation of her children’s doodles, placed on the lower part of her leg behind the knee.
The original drawing was done in bright marker ink on paper and decorated with Paw Patrol stickers.
Notably, Rihanna is mom to three children: sons RZA, 4 this month, and Riot, 2½, and daughter Rocki, 8 months. She shares her kids with partner A$AP Rocky.
Recently, she and the rapper left their kids at home to attend the 2026 Met Gala, a year after they announced her pregnancy with Rocki at the same event.
The pair closed out the red carpet on May 4, continuing their tradition of being fashionably late.