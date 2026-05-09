Justin Baldoni faces tough period after Blake Lively legal battle settled

Justin Baldoni has reportedly been dealing with difficult situations following his legal dispute with Blake Lively.
The 42-year-old filmmaker is reportedly experiencing “emotional stress” following his high-profile legal battle with the Gossip Girl star, a source told his friend and It Ends With Us co-star Adam Mondschein.
“It’s a big burden to carry,” Mondschein, 50, exclusively told Page Six.
Baldoni’s friend added, “It’s just like the weight and the emotional stress that this puts on him.”
“He’s a real person,” the Five Feet Apart actor added while discussing how the lawsuit allegedly impacted Baldoni and his family.
Mondschein noted, “To maintain the knowledge that that’s not who you are, that’s exhausting.”
He alleged Baldoni’s “heart is broken” and insists he “really cares” and has “integrity.”
Adam Mondschein previously defended Justin Baldoni after Blake Lively filed a December 2024 lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment and a toxic work environment on the set of It Ends With Us, adapted from the Colleen Hover's novel.
“The reason he wanted to direct this piece, the reason why he wanted to be in it, to put his heart on it, was because he found the book to be significant,” Mondschein explained, noting that Baldoni had “a great relationship” with the author and wanted to tell “the best” story.
Notably, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni settled their legal dispute over the movie It Ends With Us in early May 2026, roughly two weeks before trial.