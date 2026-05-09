News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Tess Daly, Vernon Kay confirm split after 22 years of marriage in emotional statement

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly issue joint statement as they announce parting ways after 22 years of marriage

Tess Daly, Vernon Kay confirm split after 22 years of marriage in emotional statement
Tess Daly, Vernon Kay confirm split after 22 years of marriage in emotional statement

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have separated their paths.

The 57-year-old TV presenter and her 52-year-old broadcaster husband took to their official Instagram Stories on Friday, May 8, to release a joint statement, sharing a heartbreaking news with fans.

In the post, the couple – married for more than 22 years – announced that they have “amicably” decided to part their ways and urged fans to respect their privacy as they “navigate this transition together.”

“After much consideration, and with a deep sense of care and respect for one another, we have made the decision to separate amicably,” they noted.

The former lovebirds continued, “This has not been an easy choice, but it comes from a place of mutual understanding and a shared desire for what is best for both of us. We remain great friends and most importantly, fully committed to our roles as loving and supportive parents, which will always be our priority.”

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

“There are no other parties involved in this decision. We kindly ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this transition together. We will not be making any further public comments. Tess and Vernon,” they concluded.

About Tess Daly and Vernon Kay:

Tess Daly got married to DJ and television presenter Vernon Kay on September 12, 2003, at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Horwich.

The former couple share two daughters, Phoebe Elizabeth Kay and Amber Isabella Kay.

Rihanna gives emotional nod to kids with shocking new tattoo
Rihanna gives emotional nod to kids with shocking new tattoo
Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun pack on PDA as they board private jet
Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun pack on PDA as they board private jet
Katy Perry locked in to headline FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony
Katy Perry locked in to headline FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony
Olivia Culpo announces second pregnancy with husband Christian McCaffrey
Olivia Culpo announces second pregnancy with husband Christian McCaffrey
Justin Baldoni starts new chapter in life after Blake Lively settlement
Justin Baldoni starts new chapter in life after Blake Lively settlement
Ana de Armas pens special note as Tom Cruise new film update disappoints fans
Ana de Armas pens special note as Tom Cruise new film update disappoints fans
Shakira announces World Cup Edition for North America leg of LMYNL Tour
Shakira announces World Cup Edition for North America leg of LMYNL Tour
Leonardo DiCaprio reflects on David Attenborough's legacy as storyteller turns 100
Leonardo DiCaprio reflects on David Attenborough's legacy as storyteller turns 100
Ariana Grande announces release date for new single ‘Hate That I Made You Love Me’
Ariana Grande announces release date for new single ‘Hate That I Made You Love Me’
Billie Eilish hits back as 'meat' statement triggers online backlash: 'Inherently wrong'
Billie Eilish hits back as 'meat' statement triggers online backlash: 'Inherently wrong'
Jake Anderson calls it quits on 13-year marriage to wife Jenna Anderson
Jake Anderson calls it quits on 13-year marriage to wife Jenna Anderson
Stephen Colbert plans emotional farewell with surprise reunion on 'The Late Show'
Stephen Colbert plans emotional farewell with surprise reunion on 'The Late Show'

Popular News

Prince William moves audience with speech for David Attenborough at star-studded birthday event

Prince William moves audience with speech for David Attenborough at star-studded birthday event
3 hours ago
Djokovic sends shocking French Open fitness warning after Italian Open upset

Djokovic sends shocking French Open fitness warning after Italian Open upset
3 hours ago
Aliens are fallen angels? GOP congresswoman sparks debate after UFO files release

Aliens are fallen angels? GOP congresswoman sparks debate after UFO files release
4 hours ago