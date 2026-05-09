Tess Daly, Vernon Kay confirm split after 22 years of marriage in emotional statement

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have separated their paths.
The 57-year-old TV presenter and her 52-year-old broadcaster husband took to their official Instagram Stories on Friday, May 8, to release a joint statement, sharing a heartbreaking news with fans.
In the post, the couple – married for more than 22 years – announced that they have “amicably” decided to part their ways and urged fans to respect their privacy as they “navigate this transition together.”
“After much consideration, and with a deep sense of care and respect for one another, we have made the decision to separate amicably,” they noted.
The former lovebirds continued, “This has not been an easy choice, but it comes from a place of mutual understanding and a shared desire for what is best for both of us. We remain great friends and most importantly, fully committed to our roles as loving and supportive parents, which will always be our priority.”
“There are no other parties involved in this decision. We kindly ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this transition together. We will not be making any further public comments. Tess and Vernon,” they concluded.
About Tess Daly and Vernon Kay:
Tess Daly got married to DJ and television presenter Vernon Kay on September 12, 2003, at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Horwich.
The former couple share two daughters, Phoebe Elizabeth Kay and Amber Isabella Kay.