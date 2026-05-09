George Clooney, Amal Clooney pack on PDA during romantic 65th birthday getaway

George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney looked happier than ever as they celebrated the actor’s 65th birthday together in Saint-Tropez, with the couple putting on a loved-up display during the lavish getaway.
The Jay Kelly star, who turned 65 on May 6, and wife the British lawyer were spotted in Saint-Tropez on May 7 as they enjoyed a lunch outing with friends.
George was beachy-cool in a black polo shirt and beige trousers accessorized with a wide leather belt, as tan loafers completed the look.
Amal was stylishly sophisticated in an embellished, multi-colored top and matching skirt along with calf-high black boots.
The two could not seem to keep their hands off one another while strolling around the picturesque town.
Their day trip included a boat ride from the yacht to shore and even then, Clooney stayed glued to his wife's side.
Ever the gracious host, the Jay Kelly star was seen conversing with friends.
George Clooney and Amal Clooney met in 2013 and married in Venice in 2014.
The couple, who share 8-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, have been together for more than a decade.
They initially lived in France; he also owns an estate in England, a villa on Lake Como in Italy and another property near his family in Kentucky.
The whole family obtained French citizenship in December 2025.