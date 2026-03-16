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  • By Sidra Khan
News

Asim Azhar fuels thrill by adding new dates & songs to his North America tour

The 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' singer Asim Azhar announces expanded North America tour to promote his first independent album 'Asim Ali'

  • By Sidra Khan
Asim Azhar fuels thrill by adding new dates & songs to his North America tour
Asim Azhar fuels thrill by adding new dates & songs to his North America tour

Asim Azhar is set to light up North America a few more days.

The Meri Zindagi Hai Tu crooner took to Instagram on Sunday, March 15, to share an exciting update about his North America tour, sparking a buzz of anticipation among fans.

In the post, the Tera Woh Pyar singer announced that he has expanded the tour with new additional dates and has also added new songs to the setlist.

"guys. i can't believe i'm about to go on my biggest tour till now. 16 cities. 18 shows. all live. no playbacks. best pakistani show guaranteed. me & my band have worked so hard to give u the time of your life," he excitedly shared.

The Regardless singer continued, "this time it will be personal. real stories, real emotions & a whole lot of feels together. all the bs online can keep going - come & hear it all from me thru my art. i cant wait to see u and sing my heart out with u all. Oh & btw just to give u an idea of how crazy its about to get."

Sharing about the new songs, Asim mentioned Regardless, You Are My Life, Tere Bin Nahi Lagda, Sugar Rush, Khabbay Sajjay, Strangers, Lost N Found, and "many more."

"remember everything and if you want to add any song then tell me now. p.s. new cities added + new NY & DC shows !!! I had promised, right?" he sweetly concluded.

Asim Azhar is set to kick off his concerts on April 11 in Houston, Texas, and will conclude on May 17 in Detroit. Michigan, spanning 18 shows across 16 cities.

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