Starmer rejects Trump’s NATO warning: UK will not be drawn into a ‘wider war’ 

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has firmly stated that the United Kingdom will not be pulled into a larger military conflict in the Middle East.
This decision follows a stern warning from US President Donald Trump, who said NATO's future is at risk if allies do not provide more military support to secure the region and the Strait of Hormuz.
The disagreement highlights a growing rift between the longtime allies.
President Trump recently criticized the UK’s level of involvement arguing that it is only fair for those who benefit from the region’s energy to help protect it. He warned that if allies do not cooperate:
“I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO.”
In response, Prime Minister Starmer has focused on a more cautious path. He clarified that while the UK is providing defensive support, it will not join offensive strikes.
Starmer stated that “the UK’s priority remains protecting its citizens in the region while taking necessary steps to defend itself and its allies.”
He further reassured the public that Britain “would not allow itself to be drawn into a broader conflict” and remains committed to a “swift resolution aimed at restoring security and stability in the region.”