News
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
News

Starmer rejects Trump’s NATO warning: UK will not be drawn into a ‘wider war’

Starmer's disagreement highlights a growing rift between the NATO allies

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Starmer rejects Trump’s NATO warning: UK will not be drawn into a ‘wider war’
Starmer rejects Trump’s NATO warning: UK will not be drawn into a ‘wider war’ 

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has firmly stated that the United Kingdom will not be pulled into a larger military conflict in the Middle East.

This decision follows a stern warning from US President Donald Trump, who said NATO's future is at risk if allies do not provide more military support to secure the region and the Strait of Hormuz.

The disagreement highlights a growing rift between the longtime allies.

President Trump recently criticized the UK’s level of involvement arguing that it is only fair for those who benefit from the region’s energy to help protect it. He warned that if allies do not cooperate:

“I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO.”


In response, Prime Minister Starmer has focused on a more cautious path. He clarified that while the UK is providing defensive support, it will not join offensive strikes.

Starmer stated that “the UK’s priority remains protecting its citizens in the region while taking necessary steps to defend itself and its allies.”

He further reassured the public that Britain “would not allow itself to be drawn into a broader conflict” and remains committed to a “swift resolution aimed at restoring security and stability in the region.”

Trump sparks firestorm over Iran war: ‘Maybe we shouldn’t be there’
Trump sparks firestorm over Iran war: ‘Maybe we shouldn’t be there’
India hospital fire: Intensive care unit blaze at Cuttack hospital kills 10
India hospital fire: Intensive care unit blaze at Cuttack hospital kills 10
NATO receives ‘very bad future’ warning from US over Strait of Hormuz
NATO receives ‘very bad future’ warning from US over Strait of Hormuz
Melania Trump documentary gets brutal Oscars roast from Jimmy Kimmel
Melania Trump documentary gets brutal Oscars roast from Jimmy Kimmel
Trump demand 7 allies to send ships to Strait of Hormuz after Japan, Australia snub
Trump demand 7 allies to send ships to Strait of Hormuz after Japan, Australia snub
Mojtaba Khamenei ‘secretly’ flies to Russia for ‘serious’ injury, amid death rumours
Mojtaba Khamenei ‘secretly’ flies to Russia for ‘serious’ injury, amid death rumours
Is Netanyahu alive? New mocking cafe video sparks AI debate
Is Netanyahu alive? New mocking cafe video sparks AI debate
Dubai airport suspends flights after drone attack near fuel tank triggers fire
Dubai airport suspends flights after drone attack near fuel tank triggers fire
Iran war triggers Gulf doubts over US protection
Iran war triggers Gulf doubts over US protection
Drone strikes Italy-US airbase in Ali Al Salem Air Base, no injuries reported
Drone strikes Italy-US airbase in Ali Al Salem Air Base, no injuries reported
Iran detains 20 accused of sharing sensitive data with Israel: State media
Iran detains 20 accused of sharing sensitive data with Israel: State media
Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi denies 'asking for ceasefire' in war with US-Israel
Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi denies 'asking for ceasefire' in war with US-Israel

Popular News

Teyana Taylor's new controversy erupts after she loses big at 2026 Oscars

Teyana Taylor's new controversy erupts after she loses big at 2026 Oscars

3 hours ago
Trump sparks firestorm over Iran war: ‘Maybe we shouldn’t be there’

Trump sparks firestorm over Iran war: ‘Maybe we shouldn’t be there’
2 hours ago
TikTok, Meta accused of risking safety to win algorithm battles, insiders claim

TikTok, Meta accused of risking safety to win algorithm battles, insiders claim
4 hours ago