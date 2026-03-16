King Charles steps out in Manchester after Andrew's pal finally speaks out  

King Charles has hosted a joyous royal event after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's close ally broke his silence.
On Monday, March 16, Daily Mail's prominent editor, Rebecca English, turned to her Instagram account to share a delightful update of His Majesty from his royal event, which was held in Manchester.
She also released a light-hearted video clip of the 77-year-old monarch, who is seen showing off his DJ skills, as he joined a DJ St. Louis Christian at the decks to check the vibe of the event.
According to media reports, the King stepped out in Manchester to witness the collaboration between The King's Trust and Factory Academy, which delivers the Trust's Creative Futures, Get into Event Production programme.
"King of the decks! King Charles tries his hand at ‘fading’ as he joins budding DJ Christian St Louis," she wrote in the caption.
So far, it will be too soon to report whether the senior Royal Family’s members accompanied the King in his key outing.
This appearance of King Charles came shortly after Hello! claimed that one of the disgraced former Duke of York’s friends has exposed his alleged relationship with the late child offender, Jeffrey Epstein.
"You don't have to be a rocket scientist to work that out; a lot of people got badly hurt by a person whom [Andrew] should never have associated himself with, under any circumstances," he revealed to the outlet.
He additionally noted that, "The other part is how and what has happened [between Andrew and the King]."
Despite disowning Andrew from the monarchy, King Charles III has not spoken out regarding his youngest siblings' bad deeds.