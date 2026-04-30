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Norwegian Royals head to Sweden for King Carl’s grand 80th birthday celebrations

King Harald V, Queen Sonja, and Crown Prince Haakon gear up to join Swedish Royals for King Carl XVI Gustaf’s 80th birthday

Norwegian Royals head to Sweden for King Carl’s grand 80th birthday celebrations
Norwegian Royals head to Sweden for King Carl’s grand 80th birthday celebrations

King Carl XVI Gustaf’s milestone birthday is set to become a royal spectacle.

On Thursday, April 30, the Royal Family of Norway took to its official Instagram account to share a delightful update with fans.

In the post, they reported that King Harald V, along with Queen Sonja and Crown Prince Haakon, will visit Sweden today to join the Swedish Royal Family in celebrating King Carl XVI Gustaf’s milestone 80th birthday.

Ringing in the monarch’s special day, the palace wished, “Happy birthday to His Majesty King Carl Gustaf of Sweden who turns 80 today!”

They shared, “The day will be marked with a celebration in the Swedish capital, where King Harald, Queen Sonja and Crown Prince Haakon will be present.”

Ahead of the special celebrations, King Carl received a heartwarming gift from the Court staff, shared the Swedish Royal Family on their official Instagram account.

Alongside a carousel of photos showing the special gift and glimpses of members of the Royal Family, the palace stated, “Ahead of the King's 80th birthday, the Court staff gathered today to hand the staff's birthday present to the King. The gift that the court staff gathered for is a specially ordered coffee set decorated with the Royal couple's common monogram.”

It is pertinent to mention that both the Swedish and Norwegian Royal Families are closely related through modern marriages and shared ancestry, and are often seen teaming up for special events and projects.

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