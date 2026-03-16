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  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

King Charles’s estate makes shocking move amid Andrew’s step back from public life

Andrew is currently living in exile on the Sandringham estate

  • By Javeria Ahmed
King Charles’s estate makes shocking move amid Andrew’s step back from public life
King Charles’s estate makes shocking move amid Andrew’s step back from public life

King Charles III’s Sandringham estate is reportedly looking to fill a new role that has drawn attention for its possible connection to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The King’s Sandringham residence in Norfolk is inviting applications for multiple visitor-facing roles, including a mini golf and groundskeeper job.

A post on social media read, "We are hiring a variety of customer-facing roles to join our Visitor Enterprises Seasonal Team. Our current roles available are: Ticket Office, House Steward, Visitor Host, Cleaning, Support, Mini Golf & Groundskeeper."

It is reported that there are two mini golf positions open, but interested applicants must act fast, as the deadline is Monday.

This new update came after the estate announced a job listing for a new chef, after Andrew's move there at the start of February.

Notably, the recently advertised position has an unexpected link with Andrew, now living in exile on the Sandringham estate.

Before stepping back from public life over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew was an avid golfer with a single-digit handicap.

To note, Andrew is currently living at Wood Farm Cottage on the Sandringham Estate, while his new permanent home, Marsh Farm, undergoes renovations.

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