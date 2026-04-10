Buckingham Palace offers 'first look' into Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style exhibition

Royal Family drops surprising update just days ahead of the late Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birth anniversary.
The official Instagram account of Buckingham Palace offered fans an exciting "first look" into late monarch's pricey style items, including fancy dresses and hats.
"In her centenary year, explore more than 300 items reflecting the remarkable style of Queen Elizabeth II across all ten decades of her life - from birth to adulthood, from Princess to Queen, and from off-duty style to dressing for the global stage for momentous occasions in history," read the caption alongside the photos of Queen's dresses.
"Opening today, the exhibition will run from 10 April to 18 October 2026 at The King’s Gallery in London, near Buckingham Palace. Head to @RoyalCollectionTrust to find out more," it added.
This exhibition came just in time when Royal family prepares to mark Queen's 100th birthday on April 21, 2026.
King Charles' mother passed away at the age of 86 in 2022.