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Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Australian tour plans revealed in PR 'operational notes'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's PR head, Liam Maguire, has penned documents detailing the upcoming Australian trip

Prince Harry, Meghan Markles Australian tour plans revealed in PR operational notes
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Australian tour plans revealed in PR 'operational notes'

Brand new details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Australian trip have been revealed via a leaked document.

Titled "Operational Planning Notes", the document was shared with selected media and was written by the couple's new PR head, Liam Maguire.

The notes include an itinerary that features stops in Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney, and also highlight that the Australian taxpayer will not be funding the trip.

In a spectacular move, Maguire, a military veteran and long-time pal of the Duke of Sussex, revealed that during the trip, the duke and duchess will make a joint appearance focusing on veterans and mental health, including a visit to a children's hospital and an Invictus Australia event on Sydney Harbour.

Meghan will also undertake a solo visit to a women's homelessness shelter, while Harry will attend an AFL club in Melbourne and a rugby union match in Sydney.

The duke is also expected to make a brief visit to Canberra without his wife.

Seen by the Daily Mail, the outlet shared that they would not be sharing the specific details of dates and times penned in the operational notes, citing security reasons.

The four-day itinerary, set to kick off next Tuesday, does not include Meghan's appearance at the Her Best Life retreat at the InterContinental Hotel in Sydney's Coogee Beach, which runs from April 17 to April 19.

It was also confirmed that the Sussexes would not be undertaking traditional "walkabouts", where members of the Royal Family greet the public, "due to the security costs of keeping public order".

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