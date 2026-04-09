News
News

King Charles, Queen Camilla's major milestone passes quietly amid Andrew crisis

The King and Queen of the U.K. mark major milestone in silence amid ongoing troubles due to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

King Charles, Queen Camillas major milestone passes quietly amid Andrew crisis
 King Charles, Queen Camilla's major milestone passes quietly amid Andrew crisis

Amid the ongoing royal chaos, King Charles and Queen Camilla marked a special milestone quietly.

On Thursday, April 9, 2026, the British monarch and Queen Consort celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary.

After their first encounter at a polo match at Windsor Great Park in 1970, love bloomed between the two shortly afterward.

However, their path to a sacred union was far from straightforward and conventional, as Camilla was not suitable to become the bride of the future king of Britain, after which Charles got married to Princess Diana in 1981.

However, Charles soon realized his unconditional love for Camilla, which led to his divorce with Diana in 1996.

On April 9, 2005, the then-Prince of Wales, Charles, tied the knot with Camilla Parker Bowles in a civil ceremony at the Windsor Guildhall in Windsor, Berkshire, England, after staying in a decades-long relationship.

Following the quiet service, the couple began their honeymoon on the Balmoral estate, a personal favourite of the King's late mother, Elizabeth II.

Last year, when Their Majesties celebrated their milestone 20th wedding anniversary, Queen Camilla spilled on the secrets behind her happily married life with the monarch.

"Well, I suppose it's just sort of friendship, really. Laughing at the same things, getting on with life. I suppose doing this [on a royal tour] takes up most of the time," she stated at the time.

It is worth mentioning that King Charles and Queen Camilla's major milestone passed quietly amid the ongoing tensions in the Royal Family due to his younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The former Duke of York has been moved to Marsh Farm after his links and embarrassing photos with Jeffrey Epstein sparked uproar, followed by his recent arrest on suspicion of misconduct in the public office.

Meghan Markle eyes Princess Diana's legacy to promote new business venture
Meghan Markle eyes Princess Diana's legacy to promote new business venture
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Australian tour plans revealed in PR 'operational notes'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Australian tour plans revealed in PR 'operational notes'
Princess Anne makes shocking offer to Andrew amid Prince Edward talk
Princess Anne makes shocking offer to Andrew amid Prince Edward talk
King Charles' deeply emotional letter surfaces on 21st anniversary with Queen Camilla
King Charles' deeply emotional letter surfaces on 21st anniversary with Queen Camilla
Meghan Markle makes intentions clear to Royal Family on potential memoir before UK return
Meghan Markle makes intentions clear to Royal Family on potential memoir before UK return
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward join Andrew for dinner despite rift rumours: Report
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward join Andrew for dinner despite rift rumours: Report
Princess Beatrice marriage under spotlight as father-in-law shares reserved comments
Princess Beatrice marriage under spotlight as father-in-law shares reserved comments
Meghan Markle trolled by 'Suits' star as duchess eyes big business move
Meghan Markle trolled by 'Suits' star as duchess eyes big business move
King Charles faces personal tragedy ahead of milestone anniversary week
King Charles faces personal tragedy ahead of milestone anniversary week
Kate Middleton raises big question after Fergie’s awful breach: ‘cannot keep happening’
Kate Middleton raises big question after Fergie’s awful breach: ‘cannot keep happening’
Has Andrew moved to Marsh Farm? Details of his current status revealed
Has Andrew moved to Marsh Farm? Details of his current status revealed
King Charles holds ‘highest level’ talks as Fergie’s sneaky return causes 'outrage'
King Charles holds ‘highest level’ talks as Fergie’s sneaky return causes 'outrage'

Popular News

Macaws makes historic return to Rio de Janeiro after two centuries

Macaws makes historic return to Rio de Janeiro after two centuries
3 hours ago
World Cup final tickets hit $11,000: Fans outraged by FIFA’s ‘dynamic pricing’

World Cup final tickets hit $11,000: Fans outraged by FIFA’s ‘dynamic pricing’
3 hours ago
Artemis II crew prepares for historic splashdown in final phase

Artemis II crew prepares for historic splashdown in final phase
4 hours ago