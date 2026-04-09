 King Charles, Queen Camilla's major milestone passes quietly amid Andrew crisis

Amid the ongoing royal chaos, King Charles and Queen Camilla marked a special milestone quietly.
On Thursday, April 9, 2026, the British monarch and Queen Consort celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary.
After their first encounter at a polo match at Windsor Great Park in 1970, love bloomed between the two shortly afterward.
However, their path to a sacred union was far from straightforward and conventional, as Camilla was not suitable to become the bride of the future king of Britain, after which Charles got married to Princess Diana in 1981.
However, Charles soon realized his unconditional love for Camilla, which led to his divorce with Diana in 1996.
On April 9, 2005, the then-Prince of Wales, Charles, tied the knot with Camilla Parker Bowles in a civil ceremony at the Windsor Guildhall in Windsor, Berkshire, England, after staying in a decades-long relationship.
Following the quiet service, the couple began their honeymoon on the Balmoral estate, a personal favourite of the King's late mother, Elizabeth II.
Last year, when Their Majesties celebrated their milestone 20th wedding anniversary, Queen Camilla spilled on the secrets behind her happily married life with the monarch.
"Well, I suppose it's just sort of friendship, really. Laughing at the same things, getting on with life. I suppose doing this [on a royal tour] takes up most of the time," she stated at the time.
It is worth mentioning that King Charles and Queen Camilla's major milestone passed quietly amid the ongoing tensions in the Royal Family due to his younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
The former Duke of York has been moved to Marsh Farm after his links and embarrassing photos with Jeffrey Epstein sparked uproar, followed by his recent arrest on suspicion of misconduct in the public office.