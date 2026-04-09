Meghan Markle eyes Princess Diana's legacy to promote new business venture

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning a bold move to promote her new business venture.
The Duchess of Sussex has drawn attention and been in the spotlight numerous times for channeling the iconic fashion style of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
According to Radar Online, Prince Harry's wife is now eyeing a new business, and to promote her upcoming project, she is planning to take advantage of the late Princess's legacy.
Markle is said to be developing a fashion line for which she has reportedly set her sight on Princess Diana's fashion style and will reportedly launch clothing inspired by the People's Princess.
As per insiders, the Duchess is aiming to bring back Diana's "most recognizable off duty style," which have remained popular throughout years as the fashion sense of the Princess was ahead of her time.
The As Ever founder, who has previously experimented with fashion collaborations, "has been channeling Princess Diana through her clothes, including a white shirt, denim and belt combination that has become almost symbolic of her ties to the late princess."
"It is a simple look, but it carries that same sense of confidence and approachability that Diana projected so naturally," said the source.
They went on to share, "Meghan understands how powerful Diana's image still is, and how it is instantly recognizable, but also accessible, which makes it commercially viable."
Princess Diana passed away at the age of 36 after facing a major car crash in Paris back in 1997.