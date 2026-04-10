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Meghan Markle makes surprising plan for UK ‘connected to something bigger’

The Duchess of Sussex set to return to the UK this summer after four years since her last visit

Meghan Markle makes surprising plan for UK ‘connected to something bigger’
Meghan Markle makes surprising plan for UK ‘connected to something bigger’

Meghan Markle is reportedly making exciting plans for a grand relaunch in the UK, five years after her exit from the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex - who left the Britain with her husband Prince Harry in 2020 is all set to make her highly anticipated return this summer.

Although, Meghan is visiting London in July for the countdown ceremony of The Invictus Games 2027, she has reportedly held multiple private meetings with UK partners to lay groundwork of her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

"She knows the numbers aren’t great," a source told Rob Shuter.

"This isn’t denial — she understands it’s an uphill climb," they added.

The insider further revealed that "There’s real interest in an edited collection tied to her lifestyle brand, something curated, very intentional, and very ‘her.'"

"The goal is to align it with the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, that gives her a meaningful, built-in moment in the UK," the source said.

The former Suits actress is set to use Harry's sporting event as a platform that "gives her credibility."

So Meghan is trying to make a loyal fan base in the UK with her as it  "not just commercial — it’s connected to something bigger," per the tipster.

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