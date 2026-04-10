Prince William among very 'few people' to call Andrew after titles 'loss': Report

Prince William made a heartfelt gesture for disgraced Andrew mountbatten-Windsor after the former Duke of York lost his royal titles.
As per the shocking claims made in a new Royal biography titled, Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story, the future King reached out to Andrew to "offer condolences" after he was stripped of all his titles, styles and honours in October 2025.
Robert Hardman in his new book revealed that the former Duke was "very touched" when William called him as he was "one of the few people" who reached out to Andrew amid shocking setback.
Andrew was formally stripped of his titles by King Charles III last year amid scrutiny around his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Kensignton Palace spokesperson refused to comment when reached by PEOPLE.
The outlet has also reached out to King's disgraced brother to confirm the claims.
On October 31st, the 77-year-old monarch released an official statement to drop bombshell on Andrew, who was arrested on February 19, 2026, over suspicion of misconduct in public office during his time as the trade envoy for th UK government.
Andrew was also ordered to evict from the Royal Lodge in the same statement - which he finally left in February and moved to his temporary residence, Wood Farm.