News
News

Prince William among very 'few people' to call Andrew after titles loss: Report

Prince William establishes contact with Andrew amid heartbreaking crisis

Prince William among very few people to call Andrew after titles loss: Report
Prince William among very 'few people' to call Andrew after titles 'loss': Report

Prince William made a heartfelt gesture for disgraced Andrew mountbatten-Windsor after the former Duke of York lost his royal titles.

As per the shocking claims made in a new Royal biography titled, Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story, the future King reached out to Andrew to "offer condolences" after he was stripped of all his titles, styles and honours in October 2025.

Robert Hardman in his new book revealed that the former Duke was "very touched" when William called him as he was "one of the few people" who reached out to Andrew amid shocking setback.

Andrew was formally stripped of his titles by King Charles III last year amid scrutiny around his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Kensignton Palace spokesperson refused to comment when reached by PEOPLE.

The outlet has also reached out to King's disgraced brother to confirm the claims.

On October 31st, the 77-year-old monarch released an official statement to drop bombshell on Andrew, who was arrested on February 19, 2026, over suspicion of misconduct in public office during his time as the trade envoy for th UK government.

Prince William among very few people to call Andrew after titles loss: Report

Andrew was also ordered to evict from the Royal Lodge in the same statement - which he finally left in February and moved to his temporary residence, Wood Farm.

Andrew Mountbatten 'boorish behaviour' exposed after repeated calls to King Charles
Andrew Mountbatten 'boorish behaviour' exposed after repeated calls to King Charles
Meghan Markle makes surprising plan for UK ‘connected to something bigger’
Meghan Markle makes surprising plan for UK ‘connected to something bigger’
Royal Family’s stance on Andrew takes unexpected twist
Royal Family’s stance on Andrew takes unexpected twist
King Charles, Queen Camilla's major milestone passes quietly amid Andrew crisis
King Charles, Queen Camilla's major milestone passes quietly amid Andrew crisis
Meghan Markle eyes Princess Diana's legacy to promote new business venture
Meghan Markle eyes Princess Diana's legacy to promote new business venture
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Australian tour plans revealed in PR 'operational notes'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Australian tour plans revealed in PR 'operational notes'
Princess Anne makes shocking offer to Andrew amid Prince Edward talk
Princess Anne makes shocking offer to Andrew amid Prince Edward talk
King Charles' deeply emotional letter surfaces on 21st anniversary with Queen Camilla
King Charles' deeply emotional letter surfaces on 21st anniversary with Queen Camilla
Meghan Markle makes intentions clear to Royal Family on potential memoir before UK return
Meghan Markle makes intentions clear to Royal Family on potential memoir before UK return
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward join Andrew for dinner despite rift rumours: Report
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward join Andrew for dinner despite rift rumours: Report
Princess Beatrice marriage under spotlight as father-in-law shares reserved comments
Princess Beatrice marriage under spotlight as father-in-law shares reserved comments
Meghan Markle trolled by 'Suits' star as duchess eyes big business move
Meghan Markle trolled by 'Suits' star as duchess eyes big business move

Popular News

Victoria Beckham, David extend final olive branch to estranged son Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham, David extend final olive branch to estranged son Brooklyn
2 hours ago
Pam Bondi under fire as US Democrats slam former attorney general over Epstein files

Pam Bondi under fire as US Democrats slam former attorney general over Epstein files
22 minutes ago
‘Love on the Spectrum’ stars Abbey Romeo, David Isaacman split after 5 years

‘Love on the Spectrum’ stars Abbey Romeo, David Isaacman split after 5 years
4 hours ago