Royal Family’s stance on Andrew takes unexpected twist

Senior royals are reportedly softening toward Andrew, sparking fresh intrigue as the disgraced Duke quietly gains sympathy behind palace doors.
As per RadarOnline.com, it is reported that the former Duke of York is quietly gaining sympathy from senior royals, amid growing concern over his isolation and wellbeing.
The 66-year-old once relied on Queen Elizabeth II, who allowed him private visits at Windsor Castle during his later years.
A source close to the royal household said, "Behind closed doors, there has been a subtle but important change in how Andrew's situation is being viewed. Publicly, the line remains unchanged – the institution is keeping its distance and allowing matters to take their course – but privately, there is a growing sense of concern among his siblings about just how alone he has become.”
The insider added, "They are increasingly aware that the level of isolation he is experiencing is not just reputational, but deeply personal. He has lost much of the structure, contact and support that once surrounded him, and that shift has not gone unnoticed within the family."
They noted: "There is a feeling that, regardless of the circumstances that led to this point, the human impact of that isolation is significant. Some very senior royals are quietly questioning how much more he can be left to navigate on his own without it having a lasting effect on his wellbeing."
Notably, this report came after Prince Edward reportedly visited Andrew over Easter at Sandringham, joined by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, for a private dinner focused on his wellbeing amid ongoing public and legal pressure.
However, King Charlesand Prince William, 43, have maintained a strict distance from Andrew.