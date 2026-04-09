Meghan Markle makes intentions clear to Royal Family on potential memoir before UK return

Meghan Markle has reportedly made her intentions clear to the royal family regarding a potential memoir ahead of her possible return to the UK.
The Duchess of Sussex reportedly ruled out writing a memoir despite lucrative offers, with sources saying she and Prince Harry are avoiding such projects to prevent further fallout.
A source told OK! Magazine: "Meghan and Harry are cautious about everything they do and say to uphold the standards of the monarchy. Those [memoirs] are the types of projects they don't want to do."
While Spare became a record-breaking bestseller, it sparked major royal controversy, prompting Harry and Meghan to avoid similar disputes.
The source told the outlet, "They do the best they can not to upset the royals.”
They added, “Everyone who goes into business with them knows there are constraints, but it hurts the project's creativity.”
The tipster revealed, “They are adamant about having creative control and final edit and what they can't say limits things."
This approach requires collaborators to accept content limits from the start, while Meghan Markle has prior publishing experience with her 2021 children’s book The Bench.
Notably, the duchess' choice to not write the memoir came ahead of her high-profile return to the United Kingdom in July 2026.
This visit is expected to coincide with the one-year countdown event for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.