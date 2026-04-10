Andrew Mountbatten 'boorish behaviour' exposed after repeated calls to King Charles  

King Charles III's younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has again come under severe scrutiny after his alleged "boorish behaviour" emerged.
New details about the former Duke of York, who once humiliated the senior royal aide during a key conference held at Buckingham Palace, have come to light.
The new publication, Queen Elizabeth II, released by esteemed royal author Robert Hardman, detailed a "physical altercation" and described Andrew's behaviour as a "kinetic" blow.
Notably, the physical assault between Andrew and Master of the Household, Vice-Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt occurred when the disgraced royal family member "demanded" access to a room at Buckingham Palace for a Pitch@Palace event.
"It ended up with him pushing, punching it was described to me as a kinetic blow, and a very distinguished, much-liked, much-trusted, very senior royal aide," the author exposed.
However, making a guest appearance on GB News, the author said the former prince was known for "throwing his weight about," and was someone who "Everyone found pretty exasperating."
It was also reported that at the time, the violent behaviour of Andrew left his late father, Prince Phillip, embarrassed and out of embarrassment, he wrote a letter to the senior royal aide apologizing for his son's behaviour.
This new interview came a few days after a bombshell report claimed that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been inundating King Charles III with random calls, which sparked fears within Buckingham Palace that the former prince could "go" against His Majesty and the monarchy.
Multiple media reports have said that the monarch is said to be in the middle of a fine balancing act to prevent further damage being inflicted on the family, as concerns remain that Mr Mountbatten-Windsor could act recklessly should he feel "backed into a corner."
For those unaware, Andrew has been estranged from the British royal family since October last year, when his alleged ties with the child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, were exposed.