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Princess Anne makes shocking offer to Andrew amid Prince Edward talk

Prince Edward visited Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor over Easter break in Wood Farm ahead of his big move

Princess Anne makes shocking offer to Andrew amid Prince Edward talk
Princess Anne makes shocking offer to Andrew amid Prince Edward talk

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has received a key offer from his sister, Princess Anne, after he had a conversation with Prince Edward, with both siblings stepping up to support the disgraced royal.

Since being evicted from Royal Lodge and moving to Sandringham estate, the disgraced royal had very few visitors to his temporary home at Wood Farm.

Moreover, since his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in a public office on his 66th birthday, it has been reported that Andrew has not seen his older brother, King Charles.

However, amid his well-being concerns, Edward and Anne have stepped up to offer their support.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have reportedly visited him at Wood Farm over the Easter break for dinner for a "brotherly welfare check" after the couple had to change their Easter plans and stay in a separate property because the former prince was staying at their usual Easter holiday property.

Meanwhile, the Princess Royal has been in phone contact with him, with reports sharing that she even suggested he could move to her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

Andrew has reportedly spent at least a night at Marsh Farm after Easter Sunday, as he was spotted outside his new home on Monday.

As reported by various outlets, the former Duke of York, who was reluctant to move out of Wood Farm, has now spent a night at the royal estate.

A source told the Telegraph, "This is a sibling issue now. Who else does he have left?"

While another source added, "He hasn't gone quietly [from Royal Lodge] put it that way. He didn't want to go and doesn't want to be at Marsh Farm, but he also doesn't have much choice."

Andrew's royal titles and honours were stripped last year due to his link with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, and he was instructed to move out of Royal Lodge to Marsh Farm; however, due to renovation at the estate, he was set to temporarily reside at Wood Farm.

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