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'Strictly Come Dancing 2026' lineup confirmed after major shake-up

Check out the confirmed line-up of celebrities all set to hit the dance floor of 'Strictly Come Dancing 2026'

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 lineup confirmed after major shake-up
'Strictly Come Dancing 2026' lineup confirmed after major shake-up

Strictly Come Dancing has officially confirmed part of its professional dancers for highly-anticipated 2026 series, while teasing changes before its return this autumn.

The major announcement comes after a significant transition earlier this year that saw five professional dancers, including Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Karen Hauer, Gorka Marquez and Michelle Tsiakkas, exit the show.

Returning cast members include some famous popularities such as Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Johannes Radebe and Aljaž Škorjanec.

A broadcaster teased, some other popular personalities are also expected to join the show soon, stating, “The new Pros will be confirmed closer to the return of the show as the 24th spectacular series comes to screens in Autumn 2026,” the broadcaster teased, as per BBC.

Notably, the judging panel will remain unchanged, with Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all set to make a return in 2026.

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 lineup confirmed after major shake-up

However, the show’s hosting series remains undecided after the exit of longtime presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman last year.

BBC stated new hosts will be announced “in due course.”

Strictly Come Dancing's new season marks a period of transition for the popular show, which first aired in 2004. While some departures were friendly, Michelle Tsiakkas called her exit as unexpected and emotionally difficult.

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