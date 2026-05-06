Kim Kardashian takes new direction in law career after exam disappointments

Kim Kardashian has reportedly made a tough decision in her legal journey after several unsuccessful bar exam attempts, marking a new turn in her pursuit of becoming a lawyer.
As per TMZ, the SKIMS founder is reportedly taking a break from taking the California Bar exam after last year’s failed attempt.
A source claimed that Kardashian skipped the February exam and has no plans to try again in July.
Although the exam is held twice yearly, reports indicate Kim Kardashian will wait until 2027 for another attempt.
Kardashian has taken the California Bar Exam once, but previously sat the “baby bar” three times before passing on her fourth attempt in 2021.
The mother-of-four, who portrays a lawyer in All’s Fair, revealed she did not pass the California Bar exam after her July sitting, with results confirmed in November.
“Well… I’m not a lawyer yet,” she wrote via her Instagram Story, announcing the news, adding, “I just play a very well-dressed one on TV.”
Kardashian added, “Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up — just more studying and even more determination.”
For those tracking Kim Kardashian’s legal path, the move is unsurprising, especially after she revealed in December that the failure dented her “confidence.”