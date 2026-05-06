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Rihanna, A$AP Rocky ‘tense moment’ after Met Gala 2026 appearance sparks outrage

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna caught on camera amid heated exchange after their Met Gala 2026 appearance

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky ‘tense moment’ after Met Gala 2026 appearance sparks outrage
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky ‘tense moment’ after Met Gala 2026 appearance sparks outrage 

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are believed to have engaged in what appeared to be an argument in new viral video.

Shortly after turning heads with their joint fashionably late arrival at the Met Gala 2026, the couple was caught having a tense moment inside their luxury vehicle, per the video by Backgrid.

Despite having everything visible to the paparazzi around their car, Rihanna and A$AP had a normal couple moment as they kept conversating with unsettling expressions on their faces.

The video - shared by TMZ soon sparked outrage among fans as they slammed the paparazzi account to record and upload their private moment.

"ALL COUPLES HAVE ARGUMENTS WHATS THE BIG DEAL?" one user screamed.

"Damn, can they privately have a conversation without you pulling out your phone to record?! Mind your business," added another.

"They’re clearly just talking about whose turn it is to give the kids a bath when they get home," a third joked.

Another user advised, "People need stopped putting relationships on a pedestal! Every relationship is going to have arguments and disagreements!"

"Omg can’t even have a disagreement in peace" added a fan.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been in a relationship since 2021 and share three kids, two sons, RZA and Riot and a daughter, Rocki.

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