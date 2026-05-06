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Rolling Stones tap Paul McCartney for star-studded new album 'Foreign Tongues'

'Foreign Tongues' is set to release on July 10

Rolling Stones tap Paul McCartney for star-studded new album Foreign Tongues
Rolling Stones tap Paul McCartney for star-studded new album 'Foreign Tongues'

The Rolling Stones have teamed up with Paul McCartney on their upcoming album Foreign Tongues, marking a major collaboration between two rock legends.

On Tuesday, May 5, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood sat down with comedian Conan O'Brien for a discussion about the 14-track release at The Weylin in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Foreign Tongues is set to include collaborations with Paul McCartney, The Cure’s Robert Smith, and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

The record follows 2023's Hackney Diamonds, which also featured the Beatles legend playing bass on the song Bite My Head Off.

Wood, 78, explained that McCartney, 83, was checking items off his bucket list when he ended up on their album.

“He says, ‘Now I can say I've played with the Rolling Stones. Wow!'” Wood laughed to O'Brien.

O'Brien, 63, described interviewing The Rolling Stones as “the gig of a lifetime,” sharing lighthearted banter with Mick Jagger over his unchanged-sounding vocals.

“Well, I was taking a lot of drugs in '68,” Jagger said before O'Brien quipped that he was actually there to stage an intervention.

Rolling Stones tap Paul McCartney for star-studded new album Foreign Tongues
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He also shared with the audience that The Cure's Robert Smith ended up on the album completely by chance.

“I turned up one day to do my vocals in London and there's this bloke standing there with his back to me with a long gown on,” Jagger recounted, adding, “When he turned round, he was covered in lipstick. We'd never met before and I said, ‘You are Robert Smith of The Cure!' And he said, ‘Yeah!' ”

“That's how collaborations work sometimes,” Jagger laughed.

The album, out July 10, will feature the band’s signature sound “rooted in blues, country, rock and classic Stones songwriting,” according to an Instagram post by The Rolling Stones.

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