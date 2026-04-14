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Taylor Swift sweeps 2026 American Music Awards nominations with 8 nods

Taylor Swift has led the nomination for the 2026 American Music Awards ahead of her summer's nuptials

Taylor Swift sweeps 2026 American Music Awards nominations with 8 nods
Taylor Swift sweeps 2026 American Music Awards nominations with 8 nods 

Taylor Swift, who already has 40 American Music Awards trophies to her name, has once again come out as the frontrunner of the highly prestigious award show's nominations.

The Blank Space hitmaker has been nominated for eight categories, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (The Life of a Showgirl), Song of the Year (The Fate of Ophelia), Best Music Video (The Fate of Ophelia), Song of the Summer (Elizabeth Taylor), Best Female Pop Artist, Best Pop Song (The Fate of Ophelia) and Best Pop Album (The Life of a Showgirl).

On Tuesday, April 14, the nominees for the 52nd AMAs were announced, among which Olivia Dean and Sombr are making headlines as the first-time nominees.

Other first-time nominees include Alex Warren, Katseye, BigXthaPlug, Leon Thomas, PinkPantheress, Raye, Role Model, Sienna Spiro and Tate McRae. 

Moreover, Teyana Taylor is a first-time AMA nominee for Best Female R&B Artist.

The nominations were announced by CBS and Dick Clark Productions. Queen Latifah is set to host the star-studded ceremony at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.

Furthermore, the artists behind the fictional girl group HUNTR/X from KPop Demon Hunters (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami) are also nominated in the Song of the Year, Best Vocal Performance, and Best Pop Song categories for their hit track Golden.

Artists with the most nominations are Taylor Swift (8), Morgan Wallen (7), Olivia Dean (7), Sabrina Carpenter (7), Sombr (7), Alex Warren (6) and Lady Gaga (6).

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