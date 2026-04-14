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Kim Kardashian explores Broadway world with surprise new role

The SKIMS founder set to launch her Broadway show with new role

Kim Kardashian explores Broadway world with surprise new role
Kim Kardashian explores Broadway world with surprise new role 

Kim Kardashian has officially entered the Broadway world to explore a new side of the entertainment industry.

On Monday, April 13, Page Six reported that the SKIMS founder will now serve as a producer of The Fear of 13, a Broadway play starring actors Tessa Thompson and Adrien Brody in leading roles.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kim revealed that, "For the past decade, criminal justice reform has been a deeply personal mission of mine." 

"I’ve seen firsthand how the system can fail, and I’ve committed myself to fighting for those who have been silenced," The Kardashians star added. 

The 45-year-old businesswoman scribbled, "Theatre has a unique power to move us. When you experience a story like this, live, it stays with you. It challenges you to see the human being behind the statistics."

"I hope that this production sparks a real conversation about the true meaning of justice," the reality television star noted.

With this project, Kim has worked alongside Yarris, who spent more than 20 years on Death Row for a crime he did not commit, and now will be serving as a co-producer in the new Broadway show.  

For those unaware, in 1982, Yarris, 65, was convicted of the murder, rape and abduction of Linda Mae Craig — who was kidnapped from a Delaware shopping centre — and was sentenced to death.  

Yarris now works as an activist and an author, while Kim Kardashian is practicing to become a lawyer, just like her late father, Robert Kardashian. 

The additional details of the Broadway show have yet to be revealed.  

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