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King Harris arrested in Georgia on multiple serious charges: Details inside

The 21-year-old US rapper was taken into custody in Georgia’s Gwinnett County for serious offences including drug possession

King Harris arrested in Georgia on multiple serious charges: Details inside
King Harris arrested in Georgia on multiple serious charges: Details inside

King Harris has been arrested on multiple serious offences.

On Tuesday, April 14, Fox 5 reported that the 21-year-old US rapper - who is the son of renowned rapper T.I. (Tip Harris) and singer Tameka "Tiny" Harris - was taken into custody on Sunday morning, April 12, in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

As per the report, the Shorty rapper was apprehended for multiple serious crimes after he was caught speeding.

According to Gwinnett County Jail records, Harris faces charges including speeding, failure to wear a seat belt, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

It was also reported that the Talk To Ya rapper was allegedly driving at a speed of 60 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone, and when cops attempted to stop the vehicle, they found a firearm and later discovered a THC vape pen on him

King Harris reportedly refused to step out from his car.

It is currently unclear why the rapper initially refused to exit the vehicle when ordered by officers.

Meanwhile, jail records confirm he has posted bond, a future court date for these specific charges has not yet been listed. 

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time King Harris has been arrested as in 2024, he was taken into custody for nearly hitting a police officer and also when a cop smelled marijuana in his vehicle.

He also faced a bench warning over a missed court appearance linked to a 2022 DUI case.

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