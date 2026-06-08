Netflix officially gives green light for ‘Lupin’ part 4

Netflix has given the green light to Lupin Part 4, which is scheduled to return this year.
The streaming giant announced that the fourth part will premiere globally in October, featuring the thrilling world of the gentleman thief.
Alongside the release date announcement, Netflix also dropped brand-new franchise poster art of the French heist sensation series.
Created by George Kay and François Uzan, the filming of the French mystery thriller took place in Paris, over the past few months, according to local French reports.
The series revolves around a charismatic professional thief named Assane Diop, who models himself after the classic literary character Arsène Lupin, the gentleman thief.
The third installation concluded with Diop surrendering to the police and negotiates with the authorities to turn himself in, in order to protect his family and free his best friend.
The series stars Omar Sy in the leading role, along with Ludivine Sagnier, Soufiane Guerrab, Antoine Gouy, and Hervé Pierre, as the additional cast members.
It’s worth mentioning here that Lupin premiered on Netflix in January 2021, part 2 was released later in June.
It’s third part was officially released in October 2023. The fourth part is scheduled to be released on October 23, 2026.