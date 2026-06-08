News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Netflix officially gives green light for ‘Lupin’ part 4

Omar Sy starrer ‘Lupin’ is officially returning to Netflix

Netflix officially gives green light for ‘Lupin’ part 4
Netflix officially gives green light for ‘Lupin’ part 4

Netflix has given the green light to Lupin Part 4, which is scheduled to return this year.

The streaming giant announced that the fourth part will premiere globally in October, featuring the thrilling world of the gentleman thief.

Alongside the release date announcement, Netflix also dropped brand-new franchise poster art of the French heist sensation series.


Created by George Kay and François Uzan, the filming of the French mystery thriller took place in Paris, over the past few months, according to local French reports.

The series revolves around a charismatic professional thief named Assane Diop, who models himself after the classic literary character Arsène Lupin, the gentleman thief.

The third installation concluded with Diop surrendering to the police and negotiates with the authorities to turn himself in, in order to protect his family and free his best friend.

The series stars Omar Sy in the leading role, along with Ludivine Sagnier, Soufiane Guerrab, Antoine Gouy, and Hervé Pierre, as the additional cast members.

It’s worth mentioning here that Lupin premiered on Netflix in January 2021, part 2 was released later in June.

It’s third part was officially released in October 2023. The fourth part is scheduled to be released on October 23, 2026.

Eminem’s daughter Alaina Scott toasts marriage milestone with husband Matt Moeller
Eminem’s daughter Alaina Scott toasts marriage milestone with husband Matt Moeller
Blake Lively drops deep post amid court return post Justin Baldoni settlement
Blake Lively drops deep post amid court return post Justin Baldoni settlement
Charli XCX drops exciting announcement ahead of new album: 'It’s gonna be cute'
Charli XCX drops exciting announcement ahead of new album: 'It’s gonna be cute'
James Handy’s last film hit with setback after his sudden death
James Handy’s last film hit with setback after his sudden death
Ian McCulloch injured in crash as Echo & The Bunnymen postpone upcoming concert
Ian McCulloch injured in crash as Echo & The Bunnymen postpone upcoming concert
Sophie Turner hints at ‘manipulation’ by Joe Jonas after bitter custody battle
Sophie Turner hints at ‘manipulation’ by Joe Jonas after bitter custody battle
Netflix ‘Teach You a Lesson’ series faces major backlash
Netflix ‘Teach You a Lesson’ series faces major backlash
Rachel Zegler delivers moving tribute to 'A Chorus Line' at 2026 Tony Awards
Rachel Zegler delivers moving tribute to 'A Chorus Line' at 2026 Tony Awards
‘The Last of Us’ Season 3 filming axed or shelved? Here’s what we know
‘The Last of Us’ Season 3 filming axed or shelved? Here’s what we know
Sydney Sweeney treats Scooter Braun to surprise early birthday bash, live performance
Sydney Sweeney treats Scooter Braun to surprise early birthday bash, live performance
John Lithgow shatters historic Tony Awards record with ‘Giant’ win
John Lithgow shatters historic Tony Awards record with ‘Giant’ win
Talay Riley dead: Dua Lipa, Britney Spears' songwriter stabbed to death in London
Talay Riley dead: Dua Lipa, Britney Spears' songwriter stabbed to death in London

Popular News

Zelenskyy meets King Charles III, Starmer in UK to thank for support in war

Zelenskyy meets King Charles III, Starmer in UK to thank for support in war

55 minutes ago
Princess Anne’s ex husband steps into spotlight with new girlfriend at royal wedding

Princess Anne’s ex husband steps into spotlight with new girlfriend at royal wedding
2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘Peddi’ controversy: 'They may not want to objectify blatantly'

Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘Peddi’ controversy: 'They may not want to objectify blatantly'
6 hours ago