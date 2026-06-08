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Netflix ‘Teach You a Lesson’ series faces major backlash

Kim Mu-yeol starrer Netflix series sparked controversy within days of its release

Netflix ‘Teach You a Lesson’ series faces major backlash
Netflix ‘Teach You a Lesson’ series faces major backlash

Netflix’s series Teach You a Lesson has faced a major backlash in the wake of its premiere.

Based on hit Naver webtoon Get Schooled, the newly released Netflix series sparked intense outrage in South Korea over racism, sexism, and glorified violence.

The series follows South Korea's government task force called Bureau for the Protection of Educational Rights, that is created to tackle severe school bullying, and toxic parents.

Even the 2020 webtoon was widely boycotted and eventually removed from the platforms in 2023 due to similar backlash.

As backlash grew, the Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union (KTU) and various groups protested outside Netflix’s headquarters to demand the suspension of the show’s production.

The KTU also argued that violence is "not true education" and that the series sends a harmful message by portraying physical force as effective solutions to complex school issues.

However, despite the massive backlash and boycotts, the show creators of the live-action K-drama, who have also helmed Juvenile Justice, stated during production that they specifically refined the script.

According to the makers, they adapted the story through a more grounded lens to protect the message of supporting real victims.

Officially premiered on Netflix on June 5, Teach You a Lesson stars Kim Moo-yul, Lee Sung-min, Jin Ki-joo, and Pyo Ji-hoon.



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