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Rachel Zegler delivers moving tribute to 'A Chorus Line' at 2026 Tony Awards

Rachel Zegler performed 'What I Did for Love' at New York City's Radio City Music Hall

Rachel Zegler delivers moving tribute to A Chorus Line at 2026 Tony Awards
Rachel Zegler delivers moving tribute to 'A Chorus Line' at 2026 Tony Awards

Rachel Zegler took center stage at the 2026 Tony Awards to honor the 50th anniversary of A Chorus Line with a special tribute performance.

During the tribute, the Snow White star performed What I Did for Love at New York City's Radio City Music Hall on June 7.

A Chorus Line, which debuted in 1975, follows dancers auditioning for a Broadway chorus line.

Before being surpassed by Cats in 1997, A Chorus Line was Broadway’s longest-running show and remains among the top longest-running productions.

The musical won eight Tony Awards in 1976, including Best Musical, Best Direction and Best Choreography.


Earlier on the red carpet, the West Side Story actress rocked a brown gown with a V-neck.

Notably, Zegler is set to reprise her role in the revival of Evita when it heads to Broadway next spring.

Directed by Jamie Lloyd, the show was staged in London’s West End from June through September 2025.

She won an Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical on April 12 for her role as Argentine first lady Eva Perón.

“Performing Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's brilliant show in London was a dream come true, but being able to partner once again with Jamie to bring Evita to  Broadway is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Zegler said in a statement, per Variety.

She added, “I can't wait to perform for my home, New York City.”

To note, the 2026 Tony Awards air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

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