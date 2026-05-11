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Prince William makes big request as he opens suicide prevention center in new visit

The Prince of Wales celebrates Mental Health Awareness Week 2026 with a heartfelt move and message

Prince William makes big request as he opens suicide prevention center in new visit
Prince William makes big request as he opens suicide prevention center in new visit

Prince William has taken a major step to support mental well-being of Britons.

On Monday, May 11, the Prince of Wales marked Mental Health Awareness Week by officially opening a suicide prevention center James’ Place in Birmingham.

The center offered tailored mental health assistance free of cost to men battling suicidal thoughts and severe emotional distress.

It is pertinent to mention that James’ Place is a UK-based charity, founded in the memory of James Miller – a young man who died by suicide in 2010, and offers support to men experiencing suicidal thoughts or facing mental health crisis.

During the visit, William also delivered a powerful statement, saying, "The team here are fantastic. I hope we can get more of you around the UK, because it is in need of it, sadly."

In his message, the future king also made a big request, urging people to talk more about suicide, its prevention, and importance of earlier intervention.

“We need to talk more about suicide, talk more about preventing it and talk about getting it to young men and women earlier, so we don't have to have these centres in the very long run,” he noted.

During the visit, Prince William also explored the Birmingham premise and met with staff, community partners, and people who had previously received support from James’ Place centers in other locations.

William has previously inaugurated the organisation's centres in Liverpool, London and Newcastle.

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