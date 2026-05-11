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King Charles pays personal visit after Andrew faces life-threatening scare

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor recently came across a terrifying situation after a man chased him near Sandringham Estate

King Charles pays personal visit after Andrew faces life-threatening scare
King Charles pays personal visit after Andrew faces life-threatening scare

King Charles has made a personal visit for a special cause just days after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s shocking incident.

On Monday, May 11, GB News reported that the British King stepped out in London to make a special visit to Guy’s Cancer Center, where he delightfully spent time speaking with patients receiving chemotherapy and engaged with healthcare staff involved in their treatement and care.

During the trip, Charles – who serves as Patron of King’s College London – also toured the center’s advanced Innovations Hub to see its latest medical developments.

After exploring the hospital, His Majesty went to the Cancer Center lobby, where he unveiled a commemorative plaque to mark both the royal visit and the milestone third centenary of the institution.

King Charles also visited the Chemotherapy Village in the center, where he had personal conversations with cancer-stricken patients undergoing treatment.

This visit by His Majesty comes just days after his younger brother Andrew was hit with a life-threatening scare when a balaclava-clad man chased him near his residence at Sandringham Estate.

The person, identified as 39-year-old Alex Jenkinson, was charged with two counts of harassment and one count of failing to provide his blood sample while in custody.

However, he has pleaded not guilty of the first two offenses, claiming that he did not use threat, abusive or insulting behavior towards King Charles’s brother in Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

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