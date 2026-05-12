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Meghan Markle steals spotlight with radiant new looks days after Kate's video backlash

Meghan Markle channels her inner fashionista in exciting new video after Kate's new video sparked outrage

Meghan Markle steals spotlight with radiant new looks after backlash over Kates video
Meghan Markle steals spotlight with radiant new looks after backlash over Kate's video 

Meghan Markle is stylish As Ever in her new video!

The Duchess of Sussex seemingly reclaimed spotlight from her estrange sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, just days after the future Queen turned heads at Buckingham Palace Garden Party.

Taking to her lifestyle brand As Ever's Instagram account on Monday, May 11, Meghan shared a video to promote her jams collection - having a rare link with the garden of her Montecito mansion.

The video kicks off with a short clip of Meghan eating a raspberry.

It then showcased Meghan plucking flowers from her garden and collecting them in a basket.

Next clip shows a basket full of fruits followed by a close up of jam jars placed on a kitchen shelf.

"Welcome to the World of As ever. What began with fruit from Meghan’s garden, simmered into preserves in her home kitchen, has inspired our curated collections to bring surprise and delight to your everyday," read the caption alongside the video.

In the promotional video, Meghan showed off four different outfits, hinting at her impeccable sense of style.

Meghan Markle steals spotlight with radiant new looks days after Kates video backlash

Just days prior to the video, Kate made a stylish appearance at Buckingham Palace Garden Party in an elegant self-portrait cream 3D flower polka dot midi dress.

She accentuated her fit with a giant matching hat and Queen Elizabeth's earrings.

Catherine's look garnered immense praises, however, the video shared on the official account of Kensington Palace after the event, sparked outrage among fans.

In the video shared by The Prince and Princes of Wales a female attendee used the word, "birthing person" for a women as she talked about Maternal Mental Health.

Meghan Markle steals spotlight with radiant new looks days after Kates video backlash

"Proud to be Patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance. As Maternal Mental Health Awareness week draws to a close, it is importance to reflect on the experience of complex motherhood," read the caption alongside the Garden Party video.

Meghan Markle steals spotlight with radiant new looks days after Kates video backlash

"Thank you to Karen from the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, and Erica from Her Circle, Chair of the North East Council for Complex Motherhood. Such a pleasure to see you at this week’s Garden Party," it added.

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