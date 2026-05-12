Prince Harry plans 'perfect setting' to bring King Charles closer to Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry is reportedly feeling the "growing sense of urgency" for King Charles' long-awaited reunion with his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The Duke of Sussex has been urging his wife, Meghan Markle for a family stay at Balmoral this summer and the reason is pretty clear - Archie and Lilibet's memories with the monarch before it's too late.
As per the sources close to the Sussexes - Harry and Meghan are planning an exotic getaway to Europe now their love nest in Portugal has been completed, shortly after the summer break of their kids.
The duke is now persuading Meghan for a family stay at the crown estate as their travel base providing his cancer-stricken father to spend more and more time with the kids.
‘Harry and Meghan are expected to spend over a month in Europe this summer, using their newly completed villa in Portugal as a base while travelling back and forth for engagements and private visits. The family are understood to be flying over shortly after Archie and Lilibet finish school in June.
An insider told Closer, "Harry genuinely believes Balmoral could be the place where things finally start healing."
The insider further claimed, "There’s a growing urgency around wanting the children to have memories with Charles."
Prince Harry is all set to bring his wife Meghan Markle to the UK in July for the first time since 2022 - when she joined the duke for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Meghan - who left the UK with Harry in 2020 and moved to the US after they both stepped down from their Royal duties, will be visiting the Britain for the second time since exit.
However, Harry has made multiple solo trips to his homeland with his last one was as early as September last year.