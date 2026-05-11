News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Palace announces Prince William's major outings far from London after Kate's Italy visit

Prince William is set to visit Southwest of England right after Kate Middleton's solo Italy trip

Palace announces Prince Williams major outings far from London after Kates Italy visit
Palace announces Prince William's major outings far from London after Kate's Italy visit

Prince William is already spreading his wings for two exciting solo engagements next weekend.

As per a new update emerged on Monday, May 11, William is set to "visit Nansledan, Cornwall, on May 21 and St Mary’s in the Isles of Scilly on May 22 as The Duke of Cornwall.

The purpose of the visit is "to highlight initiatives focused on tackling homelessness, supporting local communities and delivering affordable, sustainable housing."

This update regarding William's upcoming solo engagements came just two days before Kate will embark on her first foreign trip to Italy after cancer diagnosis and recovery.

Kate's Italy trip was announced in an official statement by Kensington Palace last week.

"The Princess is very much looking forward to visiting Italy next week and seeing first-hand how the Reggio Emilia approach creates environments where nature and loving human relationships come together to support children’s development," the Palace shared.

Prince William follows Queen Camilla’s lead to achieve common goal amid crisis
Prince William follows Queen Camilla’s lead to achieve common goal amid crisis
Princess Anne's new portrait receives King Charles' nod days before public display
Princess Anne's new portrait receives King Charles' nod days before public display
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson expected to draw attention at upcoming royal gathering
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson expected to draw attention at upcoming royal gathering
King Charles calls for William, Harry 'reunion' amid growing pressure on monarchy
King Charles calls for William, Harry 'reunion' amid growing pressure on monarchy
Prince William highlights 'inspiring' dementia awareness work by brothers in Ireland
Prince William highlights 'inspiring' dementia awareness work by brothers in Ireland
Andrew faces extended uncertainty over royal status as investigation continues
Andrew faces extended uncertainty over royal status as investigation continues
King Charles spotlights Duchess Sophie’s vibrant project for upcoming Royal event
King Charles spotlights Duchess Sophie’s vibrant project for upcoming Royal event
Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day post blunder leaves fans ‘disappointed'
Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day post blunder leaves fans ‘disappointed'
Who told Andrew about Princess Eugenie’s 3rd pregnancy? Shocking name revealed
Who told Andrew about Princess Eugenie’s 3rd pregnancy? Shocking name revealed
Sarah Ferguson's camp finally reacts to her controversial ties with Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Sarah Ferguson's camp finally reacts to her controversial ties with Sean 'Diddy' Combs
King Charles under pressure as anti-monarchy protests erupt outside Buckingham Palace
King Charles under pressure as anti-monarchy protests erupt outside Buckingham Palace
Queen Camilla to host innovative ceremony for Medical Detection Dogs at Clarence House
Queen Camilla to host innovative ceremony for Medical Detection Dogs at Clarence House

Popular News

Michael Pennington’s death at 82 floods social media with surprising reactions

Michael Pennington’s death at 82 floods social media with surprising reactions
3 hours ago
JetBlue Flight 882 grounded in St. Lucia: Birdstrike strands passengers as airline refuses hotels

JetBlue Flight 882 grounded in St. Lucia: Birdstrike strands passengers as airline refuses hotels
2 hours ago
Sabrina Carpenter marks Mother’s Day with cutest childhood throwback photos

Sabrina Carpenter marks Mother’s Day with cutest childhood throwback photos
3 hours ago