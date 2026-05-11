Palace announces Prince William's major outings far from London after Kate's Italy visit

Prince William is already spreading his wings for two exciting solo engagements next weekend.
As per a new update emerged on Monday, May 11, William is set to "visit Nansledan, Cornwall, on May 21 and St Mary’s in the Isles of Scilly on May 22 as The Duke of Cornwall.
The purpose of the visit is "to highlight initiatives focused on tackling homelessness, supporting local communities and delivering affordable, sustainable housing."
This update regarding William's upcoming solo engagements came just two days before Kate will embark on her first foreign trip to Italy after cancer diagnosis and recovery.
Kate's Italy trip was announced in an official statement by Kensington Palace last week.
"The Princess is very much looking forward to visiting Italy next week and seeing first-hand how the Reggio Emilia approach creates environments where nature and loving human relationships come together to support children’s development," the Palace shared.