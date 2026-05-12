News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Queen Camilla hosts pup-affair at Clarence House for Medical Detection Dogs

The queen met the Princess of Wales' brother, James Middleton, during the celebration for MDD

Queen Camilla hosts pup-affair at Clarence House for Medical Detection Dogs
Queen Camilla hosts pup-affair at Clarence House for Medical Detection Dogs

Queen Camilla, Patron of Medical Detection Dogs (MDD), hosted a remarkable reception to celebrate the specially trained dogs, who identify the odour of diseases before they occur, in London.

On Tuesday, May 12, the queen met and petted several detection dogs during a reception to hail the charity at Clarence House.

The official Royal Family Instagram shared a video from the event, posting highlights of the evening, including Camilla meeting Lucy and her detection dog, Wolfie.


It was previously reported that Wolfie plays a pivotal role in Lucy's daily life as he alerts her of postural tachycardia syndrome before they occur.

Camilla was also seen chatting with the Princess of Wales' brother, James Middleton, during the reception.

"Celebrating the wonderfully impressive work of @MedicalDetectionDogs! At a reception at Clarence House, The Queen, as Patron, met supporters of the charity and some special canine friends," the caption of the social media read.

It continued, "Her Majesty saw a couple of the dogs at work and then watched a demonstration of the MDD's new electronic nose, a collaboration between the charity and Dr Andreas Mershin from RealNose.AI to replicate the dogs' diagnostic accuracy in scalable technology."

Queen Camilla has been the patron of Medical Detection Dogs since 2014, playing a significant role in raising awareness for the charity's work in training dogs to detect diseases like Parkinson's and COVID-19.

Prince William’s upcoming visit plans heat up as Palace insiders drop strong hint
Prince William’s upcoming visit plans heat up as Palace insiders drop strong hint
Prince William welcomes Māori Queen to Windsor Castle in historic royal meeting
Prince William welcomes Māori Queen to Windsor Castle in historic royal meeting
Princess Kate earns major international recognition during Italy visit
Princess Kate earns major international recognition during Italy visit
Buckingham Palace drops Queen's special message after new update on Archie, Lilibet
Buckingham Palace drops Queen's special message after new update on Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle steals spotlight with radiant new looks days after Kate's video backlash
Meghan Markle steals spotlight with radiant new looks days after Kate's video backlash
Prince Harry plans 'perfect setting' to bring King Charles closer to Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry plans 'perfect setting' to bring King Charles closer to Archie, Lilibet
Charles, Camilla bring royal charm to King’s Trust’s milestone 50th anniversary
Charles, Camilla bring royal charm to King’s Trust’s milestone 50th anniversary
Meghan Markle shares Archie, Lilibet's exclusive new photos from Disneyland outing
Meghan Markle shares Archie, Lilibet's exclusive new photos from Disneyland outing
Prince William makes big request as he opens suicide prevention center in new visit
Prince William makes big request as he opens suicide prevention center in new visit
King Charles pays personal visit after Andrew faces life-threatening scare
King Charles pays personal visit after Andrew faces life-threatening scare
Palace announces Prince William's major outings far from London after Kate's Italy visit
Palace announces Prince William's major outings far from London after Kate's Italy visit
Prince William follows Queen Camilla’s lead to achieve common goal amid crisis
Prince William follows Queen Camilla’s lead to achieve common goal amid crisis

Popular News

US inflation rises to 3.8% as energy costs surge and wages fall

US inflation rises to 3.8% as energy costs surge and wages fall
49 minutes ago
Prince William’s upcoming visit plans heat up as Palace insiders drop strong hint

Prince William’s upcoming visit plans heat up as Palace insiders drop strong hint
2 hours ago
Princess Kate earns major international recognition during Italy visit

Princess Kate earns major international recognition during Italy visit
4 hours ago