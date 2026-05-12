Queen Camilla hosts pup-affair at Clarence House for Medical Detection Dogs

Queen Camilla, Patron of Medical Detection Dogs (MDD), hosted a remarkable reception to celebrate the specially trained dogs, who identify the odour of diseases before they occur, in London.
On Tuesday, May 12, the queen met and petted several detection dogs during a reception to hail the charity at Clarence House.
The official Royal Family Instagram shared a video from the event, posting highlights of the evening, including Camilla meeting Lucy and her detection dog, Wolfie.
It was previously reported that Wolfie plays a pivotal role in Lucy's daily life as he alerts her of postural tachycardia syndrome before they occur.
Camilla was also seen chatting with the Princess of Wales' brother, James Middleton, during the reception.
"Celebrating the wonderfully impressive work of @MedicalDetectionDogs! At a reception at Clarence House, The Queen, as Patron, met supporters of the charity and some special canine friends," the caption of the social media read.
It continued, "Her Majesty saw a couple of the dogs at work and then watched a demonstration of the MDD's new electronic nose, a collaboration between the charity and Dr Andreas Mershin from RealNose.AI to replicate the dogs' diagnostic accuracy in scalable technology."
Queen Camilla has been the patron of Medical Detection Dogs since 2014, playing a significant role in raising awareness for the charity's work in training dogs to detect diseases like Parkinson's and COVID-19.