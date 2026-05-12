Prince William welcomes Māori Queen to Windsor Castle in historic royal meeting  

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Prince William has warmly welcomed New Zealand’s Māori Queen, Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po, for the first time after she took over the title.
Shortly after King Charles III led the 50th anniversary of his beloved charity foundation, The King’s Trust, alongside Queen Camilla, the Prince of Wales has invited the key world leaders to Windsor Castle on Tuesday, May 12.
Kensington Palace shared an exclusive photo of the two leaders on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s joint Instagram account.
"A pleasure to meet with Māori Queen Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po today at Windsor Castle," the future King’s office stated in the caption.
About Māori Queen:
This meeting marked Her Majesty's first since she took her title 19 months ago, as she was crowned the eighth Māori monarch and second Māori Queen on September 5, 2024.
At age 27, she was chosen by a council of chiefs to succeed her father, King Tūheitia, in a ceremony known as Te Whakawahinga (the raising up) during her father’s funeral.
However, during the meeting, Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, was noticeably absent, as she has been preparing for her first overseas trip to Italy, after a remission of cancer.