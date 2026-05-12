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Meghan Markle shares Archie, Lilibet's exclusive new photos from Disneyland outing

The Duchess of Sussex shares a heartwarming carousel of photos showing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s joyful Disneyland trip

Meghan Markle shares Archie, Lilibets exclusive new photos from Disneyland outing
Meghan Markle shares Archie, Lilibet's exclusive new photos from Disneyland outing

Meghan Markle is showing glimpses from a heartwarming new outing.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her official Instagram account on Monday, May 11, to post a special carousel of photos, offering fans peeks into her joyful trip to Disneyland, California, with Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Joining them on the trip was the Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, suggesting that the outing might have taken place on Sunday, May 10, coinciding with Mother’s Day 2026.

With just a red heart emoji in the caption, Meghan posted a series of heart-melting photos that opened with a special snap showing the As Ever founder warmly kissing her mum on cheek.

In the next snap, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be seen walking inside the Disneyland, holding the hands of their little ones, followed by an image that showed Archie hiding behind a pillar as Meghan smiled at him.

One of the extremely adorable photos featured Princess Lilibet tightly hugging Cinderella.

Meghan Markle’s special trip with family comes just days after she marked her son, Prince Archie’s, 7th birthday on May 6, 2026.

“7 years later…happy birthday to our sweet boy,” she wrote in the caption.

Accompanying the wish was a two-slide gallery, featuring a throwback snap of Prince Harry craddling his newborn son, while the other snap showed a recent image of Archie with his sister, Princess Lilibet, on a beach.

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