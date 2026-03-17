D4vd's 'pattern of abuse' blasted by PI, urges authorities to act

D4vd should be charged with at least "lesser charges" amid Celeste Rivas' death probe, urged Steve Fischer, the private investigator who was hired by the singer's Hollywood residence landlord.
On Monday, March 16, the PI said that if there is not enough evidence against the singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, to link him with the teen's homicide, then the authorities "could start with lesser charges in the name of justice".
Celeste was reported missing from Lake Elsinore, California, in 2024, and her decomposed body was found in a trunk of D4vd's tesla in September 2025, a day after her 15th birthday.
Steve highlighted that an adult who conceals a minor from their parents can be charged with child abduction.
He penned, "David and Celeste appeared in the "delete everything" video in January of 2024 before she first ran away. She was reported missing the first time on Feb 15, 2024 and last seen on Feb 14th. Remember her teacher that told the class that law enforcement had found her at a house in the Hollywood Hills? People knew who Celeste was hanging out with."
The PI shared that in October 2025, he requested the investigative file in regard to Celeste staying with the Romantic Homicide singer, and a month later it was confirmed that such files did exist, hinting that authorities did interview the teen and the singer.
Addressing the February missing reports, Steve noted, "Once Celeste was back in his presence after that date, he's open to harboring a minor or abduction charges."
Steve also shared that there was proof of D4vd being in a relationship with another minor "at the exact time this was ongoing with Celeste", calling it a "pattern", as he revealed that he knew a third minor in a similar situation.
"Why charges are not being filed for this pattern of abuse against minors is beyond logic to me. It's as if it's homicide or nothing. How about justice for all his victims and stopping this from happening to someone else? We have to keep the pressure on. And it's time for more pressure," Steve concluded.
The bombshell claims were made after D4vd's pal, Neo Langston, who was arrested in January for failing to appear in front of a grand jury linked to Celeste's death probe, shared that he would not be discussing the investigation publicly, following an online rant about having "receipts".
Moreover, in February court filings, linked to his family challenging a subpoena requiring them to testify before the grand jury, D4vd has been named a "target" of the grand jury investigation.
D4vd's whereabouts remain unknown since he moved out of his rental Hollywood residence in September and cancelled his world tour a week after the disturbing incident was reported.