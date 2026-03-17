Oprah Winfrey sparks outrage after Coldplay Kiss Cam exec drops shocking details 

Oprah Winfrey has erupted new controversy for bringing up Coldplay Kiss Cam executive, Kristin Cabot, on her podcast.
The Human Rights Specialist appeared on The Oprah Podcast on Monday, March 16, for the first time since she made headlines after that one fateful concert night.
During her guest appearance, the Astronomer's head of human resources, Cabot, revealed that her now estranged husband was also present at the event during the controversial Coldplay concert.
The 53-year-old HR executive also shared that before she went viral for a Kiss Cam incident at a July 2025 Coldplay concert, she had wanted to greet her former husband at the concert but felt hesitant about meeting in such a crowded arena.
Oprah Winfrey faces backlash:
As the podcast gained fans’ attention, Oprah sparked immense outrage as several lashed out at the host over her insensitivity.
One user noted, "Oprah doing what she does best: staging stories to validate people."
"Among thousands of women who need to get their voice out from around the world, Oprah chose the kiss cam woman to make us sympathise with her," another criticised.
While a third chimed in, saying, "Oprah, you’re better than this. The world is on fire."
Coldplay Kiss Cam controversy explained:
What is pertinent to note here is that Kristin Cabot and her Astronomer boss, Andy Byron, were caught on the kiss cam at the Massachusetts Coldplay concert on July 15, 2025.
Despite being married, the two announced separations from their respective partners after the controversial event.